Heavy rain in South, cooler weather for Bangkok

Bangkok and its vicinity, meantime, will stay mostly dry with a drop in temperature to 25-27 degrees Celsius.

A medium-pressure ridge is passing through the eastern and upper southern regions, entering the central South China Sea. Meanwhile, an intense low-pressure system is covering the central part of the southern South China Sea, affecting the lower southern region, the Gulf of Thailand, and parts of the Andaman Sea.

This weather pattern will result in scattered thundershowers and heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas of the south. Residents are warned to be cautious of flash floods and landslides, especially in areas near rivers and low-lying areas.

For the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach approximately 1 metres, or more in areas with thundershowers. Small vessels are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas affected by thundershowers.