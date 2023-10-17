Phayao bun seller swings into profit with Spider-Man act

Akrawat Bootsrirojanakul, 56, told The Nation on Monday that he and his wife have been selling steamed buns for four years from their motor tricycle.

His wide selection of buns, starting from 5 baht apiece, is supplied by local franchiser Den Salapao and comes stuffed with chocolate, custard, minced pork, barbecued pork, taro and other fillings.

Akrawat, who is known among locals as Uncle Chit, drives his motor-trike to weekend markets and festivals in the province. While his wife sells buns to customers, Akrawat attracts shoppers and fairgoers by dancing to a song in the Spider-Man suit.

“Whenever I put on the mask and dance, it’s a guaranteed sellout,” he said.