Labour minister: Bodies to be returned to Thailand once identification complete

Phiphat added that the government can do nothing about the bodies of the 29 Thai workers confirmed killed in Israel right now because it must wait for Israeli authorities to complete the identification process first.

“I believe in a week, some of the identified bodies will be sent back,” Phiphat said.

As for evacuating Thais from Israel, he said more than 7,5000 have registered with the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv and the embassy has been coordinating with them.