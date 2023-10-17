Fried bananas land Nakhon Nayok ambulance driver in hot soup

Upon arriving in the hospital, she learned from her nephew that the driver was telling another medic that the plants in a shop were beautiful before he stopped to pick fried bananas he had ordered earlier.

The hospital, meanwhile, indicated that the timeframe was normal and that Suchada’s father was not in a serious condition.

Here is the timeline:

• 10.27am: Hospital receives a call that a patient has become unconscious.

• 10.28am: Hospital orders an ambulance to pick up the patient.

• 10.29am: Ambulance departs the premises to pick up the patient.

• 10.38am: Ambulance arrives at the scene and medic performs preliminary checkup, first aid and checks the pulse. Patient’s vital signs are recorded as normal.

• 10.47am: The ambulance leaves the house for the hospital and slows down for 3 seconds when the driver picks up fried bananas from a vendor waiting by the roadside. “This was inappropriate behaviour in an emergency situation,” the hospital said.

• 10.57am: The ambulance arrives in hospital and the patient is rushed to the emergency ward before being admitted for one night. The patient’s general condition appears normal and doctors discharged him at 2pm on October 14.