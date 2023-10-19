Bodies of 8 Thais killed in Hamas attack being flown to Bangkok on Friday

The Thai embassy in Tel Aviv has got approval from Israeli authorities to transport the eight bodies back to Thailand after the autopsy was completed, according to the ministry.

This is the first batch of Thai victims’ bodies to be taken back to Thailand. They will be flown on El Al Israel Airlines’ flight LY083, which is scheduled to leave Israel at 8pm on Thursday and arrive at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at 8.50am on Friday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs identified the eight slain male Thais as Pongsatorn Khunsri, Pichit Nachan, Chairat Sanusan, Anan Phetkaew, Pongpat Suchart, Anucha Sopakul, Pongthep Kusaram, and Thanakrit Prakotwong.

Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew on Thursday offered his condolences to the family of the dead victims.

He said their bodies had undergone postmortem in Israel before they were sent back to Thailand, adding that the Ministry of Public Health would again verify their identification based on information received from Israel.

Dr Cholnan said that remedy and compensation for the families of those dead victims would be arranged by the Ministry or Labour and the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

He said that his ministry would also be partly involved with the evacuation of Thai workers from Israel, particularly regarding their physical and mental health.

The ministry has a doctor team on standby in case the military physicians assigned to deal with the evacuated Thai workers need help, he said. Also, the ministry would send teams of experts to help the evacuated workers and their families to recover physically and mentally, the public health minister said.