PM2.5 toxic dust makes seasonal comeback to Bangkok

Of the capital’s 50 districts, 21 were found to have PM2.5 higher than the safety standard of not more than 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre on Thursday. This “orange” level of PM2.5 in the air can cause health problems.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Air Quality Information Centre reported that the “orange” level of PM2.5 was found in 21 districts of the capital – Bueng Kum, Bang Rak, Wang Thong Lang, Sathon, Prawet, Bang Na, Yan Nawa, Bangkok Noi, Pathum Wan, Klong Toei, Bangkok Yai, Klong San, Nong Khaem, Lat Krabang, Thawee Wattana, Bang Phlat, Chatuchak, Thonburi, Bang Khen, Samphanthawong, and Klong Sam Wa.

PM2.5 was measured at between 38.4 and 53.3 mcg per cubic metre in those districts.

The Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation reported on Thursday that PM2.5 was found to be in “green” (or good) levels in the North, East, and South, where it was measured at 7.3-26.8, 15.9-31.5, and 5.9-15.9 micrograms per cubic metre, respectively.

PM2.5 was found to exceed the standards levels in five areas of the Northeast, three areas of the Central and Western regions, and 25 areas of Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, according to the centre.

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Thursday that poor air movement in Bangkok had worsened the PM2.5 situation, concentrating the toxic particles in many areas of the city.

People with health issues are advised to avoid outdoor activities, particularly in areas with high levels of PM2.5.

