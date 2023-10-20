Floating German bookstore sails into Bangkok

The ceremony to welcome the ship to Thailand was held on Tuesday (October 17), presided over by Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

After cutting the ribbon, Chadchart boarded the ship to take a look at the book exhibition before buying some atlases and children’s books.

Built in 1989 as a cruise ship under the name Lady Sarah, the Doulos Hope now houses over 2,000 titles of English language educational books, which visitors can buy at special prices.

Before docking in Thailand, MV Doulos Hope was moored in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia and after Bangkok will set sail for Sihanoukville in Cambodia.

While in Thailand, volunteers on the ship, who hail from more than 30 countries, will visit communities around the port for educational and cultural exchange activities.

The ship is open daily for visitors except Mondays from 2pm to 9pm. Admission is 30 baht per person, and free for children under 12 and seniors over 65.

For more information, visit https://thelittleboxoffice.com/douloshope/