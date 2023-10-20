Businessman cancels reward for ‘krasue’ hunters over public nuisance

The case went viral on social media on Tuesday when villagers in several parts of Mueang and adjoining Tha Wung districts of Lopburi province started panicking after a villager claimed to have seen a krasue.

However, Muang district chief Phitsanu Praphathanan clarified on Wednesday that what the villagers thought was a ghost, was actually a chicken thief wearing the mask of an old woman with long greying hair and fangs for teeth.

He has told all administrative organisations and village chiefs to warn villagers to beware of thieves instead of fearing non-existent ghosts.