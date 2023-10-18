Lopburi district chief summons higher power to prove there are no ‘krasua ghosts’

In an urgent letter to the governor on Tuesday, Muang district chief Phitsanu Praphathanan said villagers in several parts of Muang and adjoining Tha Wung districts have been panicking after a villager claimed to have seen a “krasue ghost”.

The district chief said that what the villagers thought was a ghost, was actually a chicken thief wearing the mask of an old woman with long greying hair and fangs for teeth.

Rumours of the so-called ghost were further exacerbated when television stations and local newspapers jumped on the bandwagon earlier on Tuesday.

Many Thais, especially those in rural areas, believe that cursed people turn into krasua ghosts at night. These ghosts apparently float out in the dark with only their heads and intestines to feed on animals’ intestines and waste.