Thai embassy warns workers in risky areas of Israel

The warning was issued via the official Facebook page of the "Royal Thai Embassy, Tel Aviv" following a local report that two more Thais were injured in a rocket attack near the Lebanon border.

The embassy advised Thai labourers who wished to return home to seek shelter while waiting for their flight.

Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kanchana Patarachoke announced on Friday that beginning October 23, the Thai government would provide two direct flights from Israel and one flight from Israel to Dubai for a connecting flight to Thailand. The new plan aims to bring 800 Thai workers back from Israel each day.