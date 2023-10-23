Heavy rain forecast for the South (Oct. 23)

A high-pressure system, or cool air mass from China will continue to cover the upper parts of Thailand and the southern part of the South China Sea over the next 24 hours while the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, the lower southern region, and the lower Gulf of Thailand will cause heavy rain in 80% of the south. Residents of these areas should be cautious of heavy rain, accumulated rainwater, sudden floods, and forest runoff, especially in areas near flowing water and low-lying areas.

Regarding sea conditions, wave height in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will be 1 metre, higher in thunderstorms. Small vessels are advised to navigate with caution.