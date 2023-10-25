Isolated rainfall to affect 36 provinces today

This is due to the influence of the northeastern monsoon, a low-pressure system driven by easterly winds over the lower Northeast, the East and the Gulf of Thailand and the weakening of the cold air mass covering the upper part of Thailand and the South China Sea.

The southwest monsoon meanwhile will continue to bring rain, heavy at times, to the South.

Wave height in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will reach 1 metre, higher in areas with thunderstorms. Small vessels are advised to navigate with caution.