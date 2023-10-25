PM Srettha vows govt ready to improve standard of living for Thais

Noting that the government has set short-term, medium-term, and long-term policies, he said that when volunteerism becomes the main force of the country, foreign investment should follow. The government aims to be the intermediary to connect global business.

These were among the various issues Srettha covered during the October 24 Dinner Talk event titled "Thailand’s Future 2024” organised by The Nation Group in Bangkok. He also highlighted the significance of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, but stressed that the government must work hard to stimulate the Thai economy and take care of the people swiftly and effectively, putting in place clear policies to address the multidimensional inequalities in Thai society.

Additionally, Srettha revealed in an interview on October 24 that efforts were being made to bring back Thai workers from Israel. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was working hard to bring back 800-1,000 Thai workers per day. However, some workers had changed their minds about returning when their Israeli employers offered to raise their wages and postponed wage payments to November 10. This, he said, was putting the workers at risk of injury, or even death should the situation worsen.

Regarding economic policies, Srettha acknowledged the importance of local politics and urged Party members to keep these in mind at all times. He also stressed the government's commitment to implementing the policies announced earlier.

He also raised the subject of exemptions from visas for Chinese nationals and extending the operating hours of service establishments.