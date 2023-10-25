PM Srettha vows govt ready to improve standard of living for Thais
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has emphasised that the government is ready to move forward and enhance the quality of life of all Thai citizens.
Noting that the government has set short-term, medium-term, and long-term policies, he said that when volunteerism becomes the main force of the country, foreign investment should follow. The government aims to be the intermediary to connect global business.
These were among the various issues Srettha covered during the October 24 Dinner Talk event titled "Thailand’s Future 2024” organised by The Nation Group in Bangkok. He also highlighted the significance of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, but stressed that the government must work hard to stimulate the Thai economy and take care of the people swiftly and effectively, putting in place clear policies to address the multidimensional inequalities in Thai society.
Additionally, Srettha revealed in an interview on October 24 that efforts were being made to bring back Thai workers from Israel. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was working hard to bring back 800-1,000 Thai workers per day. However, some workers had changed their minds about returning when their Israeli employers offered to raise their wages and postponed wage payments to November 10. This, he said, was putting the workers at risk of injury, or even death should the situation worsen.
Regarding economic policies, Srettha acknowledged the importance of local politics and urged Party members to keep these in mind at all times. He also stressed the government's commitment to implementing the policies announced earlier.
He also raised the subject of exemptions from visas for Chinese nationals and extending the operating hours of service establishments.
Noting that the government facilitated a trade mission to China a week ago, in which the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Bank of Thailand, and Thai businesspeople participated, he said that the government had acted as an intermediary, allowing everyone to access Thai products and services, not just investments.
Every effort was being made to encourage investments and create opportunities for Thai businesses, initiatives his government sees as essential to boosting the economy, especially taking account of the challenges faced by the grassroots level. The government aims to increase farmers' income threefold in four years, focusing on mid-term and long-term economic stability.
In terms of transportation, the government is pushing for the development of land bridges to enhance product and oil transportation, with 60% through the narrow Malacca Strait. This government is continuing with the land bridge initiatives, he added, considering it essential despite differences in public opinion.
Srettha emphasised the importance of good financial and treasury policies, aiming to improve people's lives while maintaining financial stability. The government would aim to be a source of hope and inspiration, ensuring clean and transparent assistance. He urged his colleagues to assist the new generation, providing opportunities for them to succeed. Srettha emphasized that the government and private sector must collaborate to help the new generation.
Lastly, he addressed various ongoing government initiatives, such as equal marriage rights, implementing military service criteria, and the government's commitment to working to the fullest without conflict. Differences in opinions should be addressed collaboratively, he said, and promised that the government would fulfil its responsibilities to uplift the lives of all Thai people from every perspective.