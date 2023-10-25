PM2.5 readings in 13 Bangkok districts exceed acceptable levels

According to the Bangkok Air Quality Index, readings of inhalable particulate matter measuring 2.5 microns or less (PM2.5) in the city came in at between 15.5 and 54.7 micrograms per cubic meter of air (µg/m³).

PM2.5 readings in Bangkok normally average at 32.2µg/m³, and though the levels are decreasing, they still go well beyond the 25µg/m³ standard set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and can have adverse health effects.

The PM2.5 readings in 13 Bangkok districts on Wednesday morning were as follows:

• Nong Khaem (intersection near Police Fort, Maha Chai Road, Phet): 51.7µg/m³

• Bang Bon (near Bang Bon market): 46.6µg/m³

• Bangkok Yai (Tha Phra intersection): 43.5µg/m³

• Bangkok Noi (in front of Bangkok Noi Police Station): 43.4µg/m³

• Bang Rak (in front of Bang Rak Love Story Plaza): 43.0µg/m³

• Thonburi (Wat Arun intersection): 41.2µg/m³

• Khlong San (in front of the library under Taksin Bridge): 40.5µg/m³

• Pathum Wan (outside Siam Paragon): 40.3µg/m³

• Wang Thong Lang (in front of Esso petrol station, Lat Phrao 95): 38.4 µg/m³

• Bang Khun Thian (district office): 38.2µg/m³

• Tung Khru (King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi): 38.2µg/m³

• Sathorn (Thung Maha Mek intersection, St Louis Road): 38.1µg/m³

• Phasi Charoen (Siam University, nearly Soi Phet Kasem 36): 38.1 µg/m³

With readings at such unhealthy levels, people have been advised to avoid outdoor activities and wear face masks when outside.

People are also advised to see the doctor if they experience problems like coughing, difficulty breathing, sore eyes, chest pain, irregular heartbeat, nausea or fatigue.