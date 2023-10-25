Deputy minister tells son-in-law to resign as mayor over graft probe

Weerachart and four others were arrested in a sting operation on Tuesday by police officers of the Anti-Corruption Division after a construction contractor accused the group of demanding a bribe of 1 million baht.

After negotiating the amount down to 600,000 baht, the contractor reportedly arranged a money drop-off on Tuesday in Muang district of Uthai Thani province in exchange for Weerachart letting him continue projects to lay waterpipes in two subdistricts of the province. The contractor had earlier been given the contract.

Following Weerachart’s arrest, Chada said that his son-in-law must resign to allow the election of a mayor in Talukdoo subdistrict so as to avoid creating a vacuum in the local administration.

The deputy minister added that allowing the deputy mayor to stand in as mayor until the case is resolved may not guarantee efficient implementation of pending development projects in the subdistrict.

“To maintain the standard of local administration, an election for a new mayor must be held as per the laws,” he said. He said the order given to Weerachart was his responsibility as deputy interior minister and as head of the family.