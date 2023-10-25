Emerald Buddha statue found in mango tree trunk in Chonburi temple

It is believed that the statue dates back to the era of the first abbot of the temple who lived there approximately a hundred years ago.

The discovery of the statue happened when the current abbot of the temple tasked monks with improving the temple's landscaping in preparation for a major event on November 5. To achieve this, they brought in a tree cutter to trim the trees. While cutting down a large mango tree, whose trunk measured approximately 80 centimetres in diameter and stood 10 metres in height, the cutter stumbled on a small emerald Buddha statue. The statue has been carefully extracted and kept in the abbot's room.