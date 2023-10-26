Srettha promises to deliberate Marriage Equality Bill on Tuesday
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Thursday promised full support for the LGBTQ-focused Marriage Equality Bill, which will be sent for Cabinet approval on Tuesday, a government spokesman said.
Key points:
- Marriage Equality Bill to be tabled at Cabinet on Tuesday
- Govt supports Bangkok’s bid to hold World Pride 2028
- PM reluctant to support decriminalisation of prostitution
Srettha has been criticised by LGBTQ and other rights groups for missing the September 1 deadline to place the bill on the agenda of the current parliamentary session.
On Thursday, Srettha chaired a meeting of government agencies and other organisations on transgender marriage rights, sex-worker rights and Thailand’s bid to organise World Pride 2028.
“The prime minister assured the meeting that the government is ready to support the equal marriage rights bill for transgenders and will also support amendments of other related laws concerned,” spokesman Chai Watcharong said.
Srettha will have the marriage equality bill tabled at Cabinet on Tuesday so that it can go for its first reading in the House when the next parliamentary session begins in early December, he added.
The opposition Move Forward Party sponsored the bill during the previous government of Prayut Chan-o-cha.
However, the government countered that move by putting forward its own Civil Partnership Act, which allowed transgender couples to register their partnerships but not legalise them in marriage. The new bill caused outrage among the LGBTQ and accusations of hypocrisy targeted at Thailand’s supposedly “gay-friendly” authorities.
Srettha asked the LGBTQ community to be patient as he negotiates with concerned agencies to bring down the wall of prejudice and ensure their right to marry, Chai said.
The PM also promised to draw a road map in consultation with all sectors so that the bill will clear Parliament once it is tabled.
The spokesman said Srettha was also concerned that amending the marriage law may have unintended consequences.
For example, if the law was amended to allow women to use the title of “Mr”, they may face conscription to the military.
Srettha also voiced full support for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s bid to hold Bangkok World Pride 2028.
He pledged necessary government funding for the BMA if it wins the right to host the Pride event.
World Pride parades are held every two years in a different city around the globe and attract millions of people from all over the world.
Regarding calls to decriminalise sex work, Srettha told the meeting that the issue was sensitive and could impact society and cultural norms in Thailand. However, he expressed willingness to hold meetings with all agencies concerned to find an acceptable solution, Chai said.
Past efforts by women's rights groups to decriminalise prostitution have met with strong opposition from conservative quarters. But the groups say decriminalisation of what is a large industry in Thailand would protect sex workers against corrupt officials while handing them social welfare rights in line with other professions.
Following Thursday’s meeting, Srettha posed for photos at Government House with representatives of civil groups that support the equality marriage rights bill. He also made a video call to offer moral support to a team of BMA representatives participating in a World Pride meeting in the US.