Srettha promises to deliberate Marriage Equality Bill on Tuesday

Srettha asked the LGBTQ community to be patient as he negotiates with concerned agencies to bring down the wall of prejudice and ensure their right to marry, Chai said.

The PM also promised to draw a road map in consultation with all sectors so that the bill will clear Parliament once it is tabled.

The spokesman said Srettha was also concerned that amending the marriage law may have unintended consequences.

For example, if the law was amended to allow women to use the title of “Mr”, they may face conscription to the military.

Srettha also voiced full support for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s bid to hold Bangkok World Pride 2028.

He pledged necessary government funding for the BMA if it wins the right to host the Pride event.

World Pride parades are held every two years in a different city around the globe and attract millions of people from all over the world.

Regarding calls to decriminalise sex work, Srettha told the meeting that the issue was sensitive and could impact society and cultural norms in Thailand. However, he expressed willingness to hold meetings with all agencies concerned to find an acceptable solution, Chai said.

Past efforts by women's rights groups to decriminalise prostitution have met with strong opposition from conservative quarters. But the groups say decriminalisation of what is a large industry in Thailand would protect sex workers against corrupt officials while handing them social welfare rights in line with other professions.

Following Thursday’s meeting, Srettha posed for photos at Government House with representatives of civil groups that support the equality marriage rights bill. He also made a video call to offer moral support to a team of BMA representatives participating in a World Pride meeting in the US.