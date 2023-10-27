Thailand and Vietnam set out to strengthen relations

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara held discussions with and vowed to strengthen ties with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on October 26. During the meeting, the foreign ministers expressed mutual interest in enhancing their strategic partnerships, with Vietnam welcoming PM Srettha's planned visit to Vietnam next year to participate in an official meeting between the Thai and Vietnamese cabinets.

The ministers discussed cooperation in various fields, including security, economy, trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people relations. They also exchanged views on regional issues concerning the Mekong sub-region, Asean, and inter-country relations between Thailand and Vietnam

Parnpree emphasised Thailand's readiness for the upcoming visit of Vietnam’s National Assembly president scheduled for December and extended an official invitation to his Vietnamese counterpart to visit Thailand. At the same time, Vietnam's foreign minister expressed condolences on the deaths of Thai workers in Israel.

Parnpree later revealed that the discussions were highly positive, opening broad and diverse avenues for cooperation with Vietnam. Both parties emphasised trade and investment collaboration, aiming to reach a trade value of approximately US$25 billion by 2025, compared to the current US$21 billion.

Vietnam's foreign minister responded positively and committed to facilitating solutions to various obstacles faced by Thai businesses.