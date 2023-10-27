Fans send off Thai-Danish beauty to Miss Universe pageant

Anntonia, 26, who represented Nakhon Ratchasima, was crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2023 in August and will represent Thailand in the 72nd Miss Universe pageant.

Joining the fans was Anna Sueangam-iam, Miss Universe Thailand 2022, who passed on Thailand’s flag to her successor, who looked elegant in a yellow and gold costume made from Korat’s signature Pak Thong Chai silk.

The Thai beauty queen will report to the Miss Universe organisation committee on November 3 and participate in the preliminary round on November 15. The final round will be on the evening of November 18 (7am, November 19 Thailand time).

Anntonia is a Thai-Danish beauty with an undergraduate degree in marketing and public relations from Stamford International University.

She earned recognition by participating in the first season of the popular TV show “The Face Thailand”, making it into the top 15 and becoming a member of Ploy Chermarn's team on the show.

In 2019, she competed in the Miss Supranational Thailand 2019 beauty pageant and secured the title, becoming Thailand’s representative in the Miss Supranational 2019 international round, where she became the first Thai to claim the title.