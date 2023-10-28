Israel confirms only 18 Thais being held hostage by Hamas

Kanchana Patarachoke, director-general of the ministry’s Department of Information, said on Saturday that the Israel Embassy issued a statement dismissing an earlier Reuters report, saying Hamas was only holding 18 Thais in captivity.

Kanchana said the Thai government also verified this by reaching out to the Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv.

Reuters had previously reported that 54 of the 220 people being held hostage were Thai nationals. The news agency also said 138 hostages held passports from 25 different countries, and Thais were the largest group among them.