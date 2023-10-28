20-baht train fare too heavy a financial burden, warns Democrat

Samart Ratchapolsitte, Democrat Party’s caretaker deputy leader, said in a Facebook post on Saturday that after one week of implementing the 20-baht fare on October 16, the Red and Purple lines have experienced a 5.6% surge in passengers but their revenue has dropped by 33%.

Samart said this is based on data collected on the two lines before and after the policy was implemented. The periods covered are October 9 to 15, and from October 16 to 22.

He added that the dates October 13 and October 20 were left out because the former is a public holiday and numbers cannot be compared to the corresponding date in the following week, as it was a normal working day.

In the week of October 9-15, the Red Line earned an average of 0.65 million baht daily, but after the 20-baht fare was implemented, the revenue dropped 23% to 0.5 million baht a day, he said.