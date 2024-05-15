FIFA Congress in Thailand expected to reach important decisions

A key item on the agenda for this year's Congress is the selection of the host country for the 2027 Women's World Cup. Set for May 17, the vote includes candidates from a European bloc of Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, as well as Brazil.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino made clear the importance of solid financial governance in exceeding the budgetary target of $11 billion for the 2023-26 cycle, which will enhance services for member associations and support their development and education projects.