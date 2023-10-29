Govt wants families of workers in Israel to persuade them to return

Permanent secretary Suttipong Juljarern has told the Foreign Ministry to issue a statement urging all Thai citizens in Israel to return to Thailand as quickly as possible due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The Israeli military has intensified ground operations in the Gaza Strip, potentially worsening the already volatile situation, which could pose a threat to the lives and safety of Thai citizens in Israel.

There is a possibility that the conflict may expand in the Middle East, which could affect travel within the country and impact their evacuation.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has issued urgent instructions to the Foreign Ministry, asking them to quickly facilitate communication with the families and relatives of Thai labourers still in Israel. Their assistance is being sought to persuade these individuals to return to Thailand immediately for their own safety. The government would arrange their return and expedite relief measures to alleviate their burden, Suttipong said.

He said that in accordance with the prime minister's directive, the Interior Ministry had instructed the provinces to:

— Utilise provincial communication channels such as information centres, community radios, online platforms, and other communication mediums to reach out to the families and relatives of the labour force in Israel.

— Inform them of the urgency for their family members to return to Thailand promptly for their safety. The government will facilitate their return and expedite relief measures. Families and relatives can also coordinate through district or provincial justice centres for assistance in facilitating the return process.