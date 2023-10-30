Tracking Thai railway system’s journey to transformation
In just a few years, Thailand’s railway system has undergone a remarkable transformation, shedding its once-outdated image to become a beacon of modernity and convenience.
Let’s take a step back in time to 2016 when a public relations campaign declared it the “Year of the Thai Railway Transformation”. Fast forward to today and you will be surprised by the advancements that have unfolded over the years.
The year 2016 was a turning point, when the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) introduced a fleet of 115 state-of-the-art rail cars that were not only modern but also prioritised passenger convenience and safety. These carriages featured screens to keep passengers informed about the train’s progress, upgraded food services and enhanced comfort, including separate compartments for women travelling solo.
The new train cars serve four main routes and have made a significant impact, with one common complaint – the trains are consistently fully booked, especially during holidays. The transformation has made train travel more appealing, even for those who once dreaded uncomfortable overnight journeys and backaches.
Online booking system
In 2019, SRT launched D-Ticket, an online booking system that streamlined reservations and payment. In 2023, the system evolved further with the introduction of the SRT D-Ticket system, which includes a dedicated mobile app for online ticket booking.
Catering to modern travellers
The Thai railway system has redefined its image and now offers unique, enjoyable travel experiences.
One such extraordinary journey is the “Floating Train” on the Bangkok-Pasak Jolasid Dam-Bangkok route, where the train glides above water. This service is available twice a day every Saturday and Sunday from November to January next year.
For history and culture buffs, the Thai railway system provides opportunities to explore the country’s heritage on steam locomotives to places like Thailand’s ancient capital Ayutthaya.
These trips are usually available for booking around key occasions like National Railways Day and other special events.
Special train cars
In 2023, the introduction of the KIHA 183 train cars, refurbished and provided by Hokkaido Railway Company of Japan marked a significant milestone. These cars, originally produced in 1982 and refurbished in 1992, were delivered to Thailand in 2017.
Following their refurbishment, these cars became popular tourist train options, offering day and overnight journeys to scenic places like Chachoengsao, Prachinburi, Chonburi, Muak Lek and Ayutthaya in November and December.
SRT’s Pride
The system also caters to those seeking luxury with the SRT Prestige, a premium train service available for private charters, events and meetings. This exclusive service adds a new dimension to the diverse range of train services available in Thailand.
In 2020, the Thai railway system set its sights on becoming the best railway system in Southeast Asia by 2027.
One of the notable developments in 2021 was the expansion of the urban commuter rail system, improving connectivity for passengers in the Bangkok metropolitan area.
In 2023, the Bangkok Central Station, (Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal Station), opened its doors in the heart of the capital, serving as a major transportation hub connecting various railway lines, commuter rail, and BTS and MRT networks.
Dual-track railway
Thailand’s commitment to enhancing its rail transport is also evident in initiatives like the dual-track railway development project, which aims to shift more passengers from road to rail transport, ultimately reducing travel costs and accommodating more commuters.
The high-speed rail project, including the Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima route, promises faster and more convenient travel.
It will also connect the three major airports – Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao – streamlining air-to-rail connections.
Furthermore, the development of electric trains represents a sustainable and energy-efficient transportation future. Collaboration between SRT, King Mongkut’s University of Technology Ladkrabang and Energy Absolute (EA) has yielded promising results, with trains covering distances of 150-200 kilometres, while achieving significant energy cost savings.
In summary, Thailand’s railway system has evolved into a model of modernity, innovation and sustainability. These developments have not just redefined train travel, but also opened up a world of possibilities for travellers. The journey of transformation continues, promising even more exciting changes in the near future.