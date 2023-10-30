Tracking Thai railway system’s journey to transformation

Let’s take a step back in time to 2016 when a public relations campaign declared it the “Year of the Thai Railway Transformation”. Fast forward to today and you will be surprised by the advancements that have unfolded over the years.

The year 2016 was a turning point, when the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) introduced a fleet of 115 state-of-the-art rail cars that were not only modern but also prioritised passenger convenience and safety. These carriages featured screens to keep passengers informed about the train’s progress, upgraded food services and enhanced comfort, including separate compartments for women travelling solo.

The new train cars serve four main routes and have made a significant impact, with one common complaint – the trains are consistently fully booked, especially during holidays. The transformation has made train travel more appealing, even for those who once dreaded uncomfortable overnight journeys and backaches.

Online booking system

In 2019, SRT launched D-Ticket, an online booking system that streamlined reservations and payment. In 2023, the system evolved further with the introduction of the SRT D-Ticket system, which includes a dedicated mobile app for online ticket booking.