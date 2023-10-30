Weather: Storms, strong winds to affect Northern Thailand today

Areas affected by high pressure and a cold air mass from Vietnam and Laos will continue to experience rain while moist air from the east and southeast will bring humidity countrywide.

Bangkok and the surrounding area, meanwhile, will see a 70% chance of rain and a drop in temperature.

Wave height in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will be about 1 metre, higher in areas with thunderstorms. Small vessels are advised to navigate with caution.