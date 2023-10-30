PRO-Thailand Network and 3R Foundation are turning "Waste" to "Money"

Chaiyuth Ponlasen, President of the Saleng and Recycle Trader Association, stated, "Throughout the past year, the Association has collaborated with Eco Friendly Thai, a recycling plant, to promote the purchase of all types of post-consumer UHT cartons from the public, working with member junk shops and extending this information to Salengs (domestic rubbish scavengers) nationwide."

Currently, the Association has more than 35,000 members. They also collaborate with the Department of Environmental Quality Promotion (DEQP) and the Department of Pollution Control to advocate to the public for the segregation of UHT cartons and turn to money by selling them.

This not only supports the Saleng profession but also helps protect the environment. At present, the Association is expanding its member shops that are interested in participating in the project for purchasing the UHT cartons from the public. Concurrently, They are pioneering the establishment of a 'Recycling Hub' as a collection point in the northern region. This hub will campaign for the segregation of beverage cartons from general waste and will buy them back from the community.

Somthai Wongcharoen, President of the Wongpanit Group and Wongpanit International stated, "Today, we encourage everyone to refrain from disposing of UHT beverage cartons, as they can now be sold at every Wongpanit branch across Thailand. We have officially commenced the purchase of UHT cartons."

They will initiate education toward students at primary, secondary, and higher education levels, as well as communities, households, and consumers, to direct their attention to the value of these cartons and the importance of not discarding recyclables. Wongpanit branches throughout Thailand are ready to purchase them at competitive prices.

Somyos Watapanich, MD of Eco Friendly Thai , an expert in recycling paper and UHT cartons, said, "The PRO-Thailand Network has been instrumental in promoting and developing the technology for recycling UHT cartons. They also encourage a nationwide mechanism for purchasing used UHT cartons. Our company believes that partnering with the Saleng and Recycle Trader Association and the Wongpanit Group is a significant first step in facilitating the segregation of UHT cartons after consumption to be sold to junk shops. We aim to purchase post-consumer UHT cartons from the public for recycling."



