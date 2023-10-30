PRO-Thailand Network and 3R Foundation are turning "Waste" to "Money"
The "Packaging Recovery Organization Thailand Network," is partnering with the Resources Management for Sustainability (3R) Foundation to synchronize their endeavors with recycling facilities that handle UHT cartons and scrap collection points across the entire country.
This initiative is led by Eco Friendly Thai , the Saleng and Recycle Trader Association, and Wongpanit Group. It aims to encourage the collection and recycling of post-consumer beverage cartons, such as milk, fruit juice, and coconut milk cartons, across regions of Thailand.
Witoon Simachokedee, Chairman of 3R Foundation, revealed that every year, Thailand consumes between 70,000 and 80,000 tons of UHT cartons. However, there is no system in place for their collection or buyback after consumption.
As a result, these UHT cartons end up being discarded with general waste. If these beverage cartons were recycled, they could be transformed into high-quality paper pulp, which can be used as raw materials for kraft paper production, fiber cement products, and tissue paper.
Meanwhile, the plastic and aluminum-foil from the beverage cartons can be developed into pallets, bricks, and synthetic wood for use in the real estate industry.
Therefore, throughout the past three years, the 3R Foundation has collaborated with the "Packaging Recovery Organization Thailand Network ( PRO-Thailand Network ) " to establish a sustainable foundation by promoting mechanisms for buying back post-consumer beverage cartons from the public.
"The 3R Foundation strongly believes that the expansion of the network collaboration, led by Eco Friendly Thai , the Saleng and Recycle Trader Association, and Wongpanit Group, represents significant progress where all parties work towards achieving a common goal to establish mechanisms for the collection, purchasing, and aggregation of post-consumer beverage cartons for recycling into valuable products and creating commercial value. Moreover, this initiative aims to reduce waste that could potentially leak to the environment," said Witoon.
Chaiyuth Ponlasen, President of the Saleng and Recycle Trader Association, stated, "Throughout the past year, the Association has collaborated with Eco Friendly Thai, a recycling plant, to promote the purchase of all types of post-consumer UHT cartons from the public, working with member junk shops and extending this information to Salengs (domestic rubbish scavengers) nationwide."
Currently, the Association has more than 35,000 members. They also collaborate with the Department of Environmental Quality Promotion (DEQP) and the Department of Pollution Control to advocate to the public for the segregation of UHT cartons and turn to money by selling them.
This not only supports the Saleng profession but also helps protect the environment. At present, the Association is expanding its member shops that are interested in participating in the project for purchasing the UHT cartons from the public. Concurrently, They are pioneering the establishment of a 'Recycling Hub' as a collection point in the northern region. This hub will campaign for the segregation of beverage cartons from general waste and will buy them back from the community.
Somthai Wongcharoen, President of the Wongpanit Group and Wongpanit International stated, "Today, we encourage everyone to refrain from disposing of UHT beverage cartons, as they can now be sold at every Wongpanit branch across Thailand. We have officially commenced the purchase of UHT cartons."
They will initiate education toward students at primary, secondary, and higher education levels, as well as communities, households, and consumers, to direct their attention to the value of these cartons and the importance of not discarding recyclables. Wongpanit branches throughout Thailand are ready to purchase them at competitive prices.
Somyos Watapanich, MD of Eco Friendly Thai , an expert in recycling paper and UHT cartons, said, "The PRO-Thailand Network has been instrumental in promoting and developing the technology for recycling UHT cartons. They also encourage a nationwide mechanism for purchasing used UHT cartons. Our company believes that partnering with the Saleng and Recycle Trader Association and the Wongpanit Group is a significant first step in facilitating the segregation of UHT cartons after consumption to be sold to junk shops. We aim to purchase post-consumer UHT cartons from the public for recycling."