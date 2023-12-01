Registration for restructuring of household debt begins today

In an attempt to resolve the problem and help Thais free themselves from the burden of owing money, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin has made resolving the informal debt problem a national agenda and launched a series of measures to restore living conditions, reclaim dignity, restore hope, and secure stability for all Thais.

These initiatives involve various agencies working collaboratively, Prime Minister’s Office Deputy Spokesperson, Rudklao Intawong Suwankiri, noted, with the Ministry of Interior and the National Police Bureau employing an integrated localised management approach. This includes assisting debtors, mediating and reconciling disputes, vigilance, prevention, and stringent actions against wrongdoers.

Once the mediation process is complete, the government will assist in restructuring the debt. The Ministry of Finance will step in as financial experts to assist in adjusting timelines, conditions, and various processes, ensuring debt repayment without compromising individuals' livelihoods.

Additionally, to avoid creating a moral hazard in all assistance measures, the government will exercise caution.

Rudklao noted that apart from addressing informal debt issues, the government is to make comprehensive debt announcement on December 12, covering both formal and informal debts.