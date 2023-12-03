Disabled people an untapped source of Thai economic growth, says PM Srettha

In his speech to mark the occasion, Srettha noted that only 6% of working-age disabled people were employed in Thailand, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said.

The PM vowed to push for better social inclusion of the disabled while thanking public and private organisations that have inclusive hiring policies.

Only 54,000 or 6.27% of the 860,000 working-age disabled people in Thailand are currently employed, Srettha said, citing government figures.