83 more Thais evacuated from Myanmar’s war-torn Shan State

The ministry announced that 83 Thais and a group of Malaysians would board a Lion Air flight from China and land at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok at 1.40am on Monday.

Laukkaing, the capital of Kokang Self-Administered Zone on the border with China, is notorious as a hotbed of Chinese-run call-centre gangs that use trafficked labour from Thailand and other countries.

However, Thai police said that many of the latest batch of evacuees had travelled to Laukkaing voluntarily to work for call-centre gangs. They would face legal action on their return to Thailand, officials said.