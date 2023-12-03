Panipak’s triumph at World Taekwondo GP a year-end gift for Thailand: PM

Panipak defeated Spain’s Adelina Serrano Iglesias 2-0 (5-2, 5-2) in the final to clinch the gold medal in the 49kg category at the three-day World Grand Prix in Manchester, England.

The win took her tally of gold medals at World Taekwondo Grand Prix events to 12, the highest of any female athlete.

The 26-year-old Thai added to a medal collection that also includes golds from the 2020 Olympics and 2022 Asian Games.

The prime minister congratulated the Thai and world No 1 and thanked her for handing the country a seasonal gift.

"Panipak's win is a year-end gift for us all," Srettha said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).