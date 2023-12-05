Tugboat raid in Chachoengsao yields 2,000 kgs of crystal meth
Police foiled an attempt to smuggle 2,000 kilogrammes of crystal meth or ‘ice’ out of the country by boat Monday night and arrested 13 suspects.
Acting on a tip-off, marine police in Chonburi joined forces with the drug suppression police to search the TNS pier in Chachoengsao’s Bang Pakong district at 10pm on Monday.
They found the 2,000 kgs of ice hidden in packages of dried foods stowed in crates at the bottom of the tugboat.
The 13 crew members jumped overboard as the police boarded the boat but were quickly hauled out of the water.
Police said the drugs were destined for a rendezvous point in international waters where they would be transferred to another vessel and smuggled to other countries.
Police said they have yet to identify the mastermind behind the smuggling attempt. Investigations are ongoing.
