Tugboat raid in Chachoengsao yields 2,000 kgs of crystal meth

Acting on a tip-off, marine police in Chonburi joined forces with the drug suppression police to search the TNS pier in Chachoengsao’s Bang Pakong district at 10pm on Monday.

They found the 2,000 kgs of ice hidden in packages of dried foods stowed in crates at the bottom of the tugboat.

The 13 crew members jumped overboard as the police boarded the boat but were quickly hauled out of the water.