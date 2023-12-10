Ministry seeks satellite development, space exploration with US, China

Permanent secretary Wisit Wisitsora-at said on Friday that the ministry would ask the Cabinet to assign the National Telecom Plc (NT) to be the main agency responsible for managing satellite channels for public and government services.

The ministry would also propose coordination between the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), NT and relevant government agencies on allocating and managing the use of satellite communication channels for public and government services to state agencies that make a request.

In addition, the ministry would like the Cabinet to consider exempting taxes on satellite images, products, and other services from the Theos 2 (Thailand Earth Observation System-2) exploration satellite project to support security missions and government agency missions, Wisit said.

The ministry wants the Cabinet to consider signing MoUs with the United States and China on space exploration cooperation. These agreements would promote cooperation in space technology, space research, and space education.

These proposals are significant steps forward for Thailand's space programme, Wisit said. Making NT the main responsible agency for managing satellite channels for public and government services would help ensure that Thailand has a reliable and efficient satellite communications system, he added. The proposed MoUs with the US and China will help promote cooperation in the field of space exploration.

Exemption of taxes on satellite images, products, and other services from the Theos 2 exploration satellite project would help reduce the cost of the project and make it more affordable for the government, he said.

The Cabinet is expected to consider these proposals at its meeting on December 13.