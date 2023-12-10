Fugitive Sia Paeng Nanode case erodes faith in Thai justice: poll

The poll was referring to the case of Chawalit (37), alias Sia Paeng Nanode, who escaped from his Nakhon Si Thammarat hospital bed on October 22 after being taken there from the provincial prison for dental treatment, and has since run rings around his pursuers.

He had been sentenced to 20 years and six months in jail last year by Phatthalung Court for attempted murders in connection with an armed attack on police during an attempted abduction on September 2, 2019 in Phatthalung province, and was serving time at Nakhon Si Thammarat Prison.

He was tracked heading south and a massive manhunt mounted for his capture. Authorities believe Chaowalit is hiding in the heavily forested Banthad mountain range in Phatthalung province, discounting speculation that he had crossed into Malaysia.