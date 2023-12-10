Fugitive Sia Paeng Nanode case erodes faith in Thai justice: poll
The majority of people believe that the case of fugitive Chawalit Thongduang had severely affected the faith in Thailand's justice process, according to a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration.
The poll was referring to the case of Chawalit (37), alias Sia Paeng Nanode, who escaped from his Nakhon Si Thammarat hospital bed on October 22 after being taken there from the provincial prison for dental treatment, and has since run rings around his pursuers.
He had been sentenced to 20 years and six months in jail last year by Phatthalung Court for attempted murders in connection with an armed attack on police during an attempted abduction on September 2, 2019 in Phatthalung province, and was serving time at Nakhon Si Thammarat Prison.
He was tracked heading south and a massive manhunt mounted for his capture. Authorities believe Chaowalit is hiding in the heavily forested Banthad mountain range in Phatthalung province, discounting speculation that he had crossed into Malaysia.
Apart from releasing two video clips, Chaowalit also submitted a letter to the prime minister and related ministers, claiming that he had not been treated fairly in the justice process, complaining of unfairness in his bail pleas and misconduct by government officials.
The survey was carried out among 1,310 respondents who were at least 18 years old from around the country. It was conducted by phone interviews from December 4-7.
The survey results were as follows:
How frequently do you follow the case?
53.66% — Occasionally
36.87% — Do not follow
9.47% — Follow closely
How has the case affected faith in Thailand's justice process?
42.20% — Severely affected
37.85% — Moderately affected
9.07% — Not much
8.46% — No effect
2.42% — Do not answer
What should the concerned agencies do about the case? (multiple answers)
49.94% — Check Chawalit's complaint and ensure fairness for all parties
31.56% — Persuade Chawalit to surrender
27.09% — Arrest Chawalit
25.27% — Take the opportunity to reform the justice process
7.01% — Do nothing because Chawalit will eventually surrender
4.23% — Deny Chawalit's complaint
2.42% — Do nothing and let the case fizzle out
0.73% — Did not answer
What steps should related agencies take with regard to the case? (Multiple answers)
42.32% — Check Chawalit's complaint and ensure fairness for parties
24.55% — Arrest Chawalit
24.06% — Persuade Chawalit to surrender
22.85% — Take the opportunity to reform the justice process
9.67% — Chawalit will eventually surrender
9.55% — Do nothing and let the case fizzle out
5.20% — Deny Chawalit's complaint
2.42% — Did not answer