Thailand farm products will now reach global markets via innovative rail network

The network will be linked to China, Russia and the European Union.

Present at the inaugural journey were Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Captain Thammanat Prompao, PM’s adviser Prof Nathomon Pinyosinwat, Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry permanent-secretary Prayoon Inskul, and Commerce Ministry inspector-general Vannaporn Ketudat.

Also present were PTT Plc’s chief officer of New Business and Infrastructure Buranin Rattanasombat, MOF's director-general Parnithan Meechaiyo, and PAS CEO Philip Zhu.

The inaugural trip will transport Thai farm products to Chengdu in China and then on to the European Union via rail for the first time.

The train, which departed from Map Ta Phut station on Sunday, is scheduled to arrive in Chengdu, China on December 15. The journey will then continue to Russia and Poland.

Facilitated by the Thailand-Laos-China railway system, the project aligns with China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The objective is to contribute to the country’s economic growth by leveraging rail transportation to export commodities like jasmine rice, durian and rubber.

It is believed this initiative will boost the value of agricultural products significantly, fostering stable growth in Thailand’s farming sector, optimising logistical efficiency, maintaining product quality and contributing to environmental sustainability.