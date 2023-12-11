Samut Prakan chemical plant engulfed in flames

Located in Bang Pu Industrial Estate in Samut Prakan province, the factory is said to stock ammonia, resulting in recurrent explosions within the facility, according to reports from Thai-language media.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported as of the time of publication.

A worker at the factory told local media that he heard an explosion at about 6am before spotting flames emanating from the factory warehouse, where chemical products were stored.

He said the incident occurred just as he was leaving the factory after completing his shift.

Authorities reported up to 10 fire trucks were deployed to extinguish the blaze, adding that it took about an hour to get the flames under control.