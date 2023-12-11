Samut Prakan chemical plant engulfed in flames
A chemical factory in Bangkok’s eastern suburb erupted in flames early Monday morning, with additional explosions within the plant repeatedly heard.
Located in Bang Pu Industrial Estate in Samut Prakan province, the factory is said to stock ammonia, resulting in recurrent explosions within the facility, according to reports from Thai-language media.
No injuries or fatalities have been reported as of the time of publication.
A worker at the factory told local media that he heard an explosion at about 6am before spotting flames emanating from the factory warehouse, where chemical products were stored.
He said the incident occurred just as he was leaving the factory after completing his shift.
Authorities reported up to 10 fire trucks were deployed to extinguish the blaze, adding that it took about an hour to get the flames under control.
People living in the vicinity reported hearing the first explosion at around 6am, and subsequent explosions shortly after.
Flames and smoke became visible after the fourth and fifth explosions, they said.
People in the area also fled to safety. One witness said she quickly grabbed her grandchild and ran out of her home, which is located close to the factory.
Police are investigating the incident, and initial estimates suggest the factory may have incurred losses worth 15 million baht.