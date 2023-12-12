Thai Foreign Minister opens Thailand Mega Fair 2023 in Riyadh
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara is on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today and tomorrow (December 12-13) where he will preside over the opening ceremony of “Thailand Mega Fair 2023” trade fair at Arena Riyadh.
The fair is a collaboration between the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Trade and Index Creative Village and is being sponsored by the Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh and the Saudi Arabian Foreign Trade Office.
This event showcases high-quality Thai products and services, with more than 120 Thai entrepreneurs in various fields offering food and beverages, public health and health care services, travel, construction and decoration, agriculture, perfumery and lifestyle goods.
During the visit, Parnpree is scheduled to meet with Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Minister of Commerce of Saudi Arabia and Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment to exchange opinions on ways to promote bilateral relations, especially in the areas of trade and investment, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.