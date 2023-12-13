Lights to blaze on Ratchadamnoen for New Year’s

The campaign was launched by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday at the ministry’s headquarters on Atsadang Road.

The ministry and Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) have been installing millions of lights to illuminate the heart of the city from 6pm to midnight daily until January 15 to highlight the year-end festivities.

Some 34 kilometres on Ratchadamnoen Avenue and connecting roads have been covered with 2.4 million lights. As well, some of the grandest buildings and landmarks on Rattanakosin Island will be lit up to promote tourism, including the Grand Palace, Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall, Sukhothai Palace, Chitralada Villa Royal Residence, Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall, the equestrian statue of King Chulalongkorn, the Democracy Monument and Wat Ratchabophit.

The illumination campaign is made possible by the MEA’s project to put power lines underground around Rattanakosin Island to improve the landscape and and ensure power stability. The project has been carried out in phases since 2021 and is expected to finish within next year.