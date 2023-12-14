Govt targets THB4 trillion revenue from soft power: Phumtham
The government aims to create 20 million new jobs and 4 trillion baht in revenue for Thais through its soft power promotion policy, Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Thursday.
“We hope that soft power would serve as an important mechanism in generating income for Thais and boosting the country’s economic development,” he said.
Phumtham, who is also a deputy prime minister, said that Thai soft power, inspired by the country’s cultural richness and turned into intellectual properties, would help boost the national economy and international trade to get Thailand out of the “middle-income trap” and become a “high-income country” in the future.
He said this was part of the government’s “One Family, One Soft Power” policy covering 11 economic sectors, including tourism, sports, food, film, music, arts, fashion, gaming, and designing.
The commerce minister was speaking while presiding over an event titled “Empowering Thai Entrepreneurs with Soft Power x Intellectual Property” at a Bangkok hotel.
The event was also attended by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who heads the government’s national committee on soft power development, Commerce Ministry permanent secretary Keerati Rushchano, and other senior ministry officials.
Both Phumtham and Paetongtarn are key figures in the ruling Pheu Thai Party.
Paetongtarn, as head of the national committee on soft power development, said on Thursday that the government was focusing on promoting Thai soft power through different industries.
“People ask for the definition of soft power. I think defining soft power is the least important thing to do. The government is doing something bigger than that. We are promoting Thai soft power through different industries to create economic value for the country,” she said.
Meanwhile, Surapong Suebwonglee, another key figure in the ruling party, said that the government’s working group on holding Songkran celebrations aims to generate an estimated 35 billion baht in revenue into the country during the traditional Thai New Year next April. He said all 77 provinces of the country would draw tourists during Songkran, which is being billed as “the world’s largest water fight”.
The government plans to organise Songkran celebrations throughout April, instead of only three days from April 13 to 15 as had been the case in the past.