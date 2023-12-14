Govt targets THB4 trillion revenue from soft power: Phumtham

“We hope that soft power would serve as an important mechanism in generating income for Thais and boosting the country’s economic development,” he said.

Phumtham, who is also a deputy prime minister, said that Thai soft power, inspired by the country’s cultural richness and turned into intellectual properties, would help boost the national economy and international trade to get Thailand out of the “middle-income trap” and become a “high-income country” in the future.

He said this was part of the government’s “One Family, One Soft Power” policy covering 11 economic sectors, including tourism, sports, food, film, music, arts, fashion, gaming, and designing.

The commerce minister was speaking while presiding over an event titled “Empowering Thai Entrepreneurs with Soft Power x Intellectual Property” at a Bangkok hotel.

The event was also attended by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who heads the government’s national committee on soft power development, Commerce Ministry permanent secretary Keerati Rushchano, and other senior ministry officials.

Both Phumtham and Paetongtarn are key figures in the ruling Pheu Thai Party.