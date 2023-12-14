Senator Upakit indicted for drug trafficking and money laundering

Public prosecutors also slapped charges of possessing the illicit drug ketamine for sale, involvement in money laundering while serving as a senator, association with a transnational criminal organisation in committing crimes, and involvement with those illegal activities while serving as a senator.

Prosecutors took the case against Upakit to the Criminal Court, which scheduled May 13 for an initial hearing, Prayut Petchkun, spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General, said on Thursday.

Upakit denied all the charges against him. He wore a face mask and sunglasses when he arrived at the Criminal Court accompanied by his lawyer.

The senator was released on a bail of 10 million baht on condition that he would not leave the country without permission from the court.

Prayut said today that all the six charges were levelled by police investigators with suggestion from public prosecutors for additional investigation. He said the investigation was slow due to the several issues involved.

