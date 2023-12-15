Quality and value-added is new emphasis for rice industry

His remarks came during the opening ceremony of the inaugural Thailand Rice Fest 2023, which was hosted by The Cloud, one of Thailand’s most popular online magazines.

Thailand has limited land to further cultivate rice in comparison to other rice exporting countries such as India, which has 10 times more paddy fields, said Arnont. Thailand can no longer compete for the position of largest rice exporter.

“We would like to adopt ‘premiumisation’ of our rice market,” he said, explaining that the premium term refers to nutrition quality, environmentally friendly cultivation, value added from innovation and technology, and farming sustainability.

In addition to a focus on rice for eating, Arnont said his department intends to collaborate with other related agencies from both the public and private sectors to add more value and improve Thai rice for use in products such as cosmetics, beverages, and fragrances.

This is the right direction because some countries are interested in purchasing large quantities of quality Thai rice, he said.

To shore up the overseas market, quality rice will be labelled with an approved sign from the Rice Department. As well, the department “must speak with our farmers in order to persuade them to grow quality rice in a superior and sustainable manner. We’ve already trained our officers to advise methods and care for them throughout the cultivation process,” he said.

He added that the department had also spoken with the Thai Rice Packers Association about helping to distribute this premium rice across the country.

The Cloud hosted the first Thailand Rice Fest 2023 in order to raise awareness for Thai rice, as the company has previously done successfully for Thai coffee.