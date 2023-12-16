Temperatures to drop as thundershowers forecast for upper Thailand

The department added that during the four days, strong winds and a drop in temperature by 3-5 degrees Celsius were likely in the Northeast and by 1-3 degrees Celsius in the North, the Central, including the Bangkok metropolitan area, and the East regions.

On December 20-21, another strong high-pressure system from China would extend to cover upper Thailand, resulting in a drop in temperature by 2-4 degrees Celsius, the department added.

People have been advised to take care of their health amid the variable weather throughout the period.

Meanwhile, the moderate northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf and the South would bring isolated heavy to very rains in the South until Thursday, the department said.

Waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are expected to be about 2 metres high and above 2 metres during thundershowers throughout the period. Waves in the lower Gulf area could rise to 2-3 metres high and over 3 metres during thundershowers.

All ships should proceed with caution and avoid the thundershowers, the department said, adding that people in the lower South should beware of a storm surge from Wednesday to Thursday.