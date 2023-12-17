PM2.5 pollution top issue of concern for most Thais, survey finds

The poll, conducted via phone interviews with 1,123 randomly selected respondents from across the nation between December 12 and 15, found that nearly 90% were concerned about PM2.5.

The poll results were announced on Sunday.

To the key question of whether they were worried about PM2.5, the response was:

48.89%: Rather worried

41.58%: Very worried

8.19%: Not too worried

1.34%: Not worried at all