PM2.5 pollution top issue of concern for most Thais, survey finds
Most Thais are worried about the impact of PM2.5 air pollution, an opinion poll conducted by Suan Dusit University found.
The poll, conducted via phone interviews with 1,123 randomly selected respondents from across the nation between December 12 and 15, found that nearly 90% were concerned about PM2.5.
The poll results were announced on Sunday.
To the key question of whether they were worried about PM2.5, the response was:
48.89%: Rather worried
41.58%: Very worried
8.19%: Not too worried
1.34%: Not worried at all
Up to 74.53% of the respondents believe the government is capable of tackling the PM2.5 issue, while 25.47% believe the authorities can solve it.
PM2.5 are fine dust particles that are smaller than 2.5 microns or less in diameter. It has been linked to premature death, particularly in people with chronic heart or lung disease.
When asked what they think causes PM2.5 pollution, the respondents said:
79.04%: Burning of farm waste and forest fires
70.65%: Factories
68.42%: Construction
(The respondents were allowed to choose more than one answer.)
When asked why they believe it is difficult to tackle the issue of PM2.5, the respondents said:
82.87%: Forest fires and burning of farm residue occur every year
69.22%: Humans and nature are to blame for PM2.5
66.28%: There are always ongoing construction projects
Meanwhile, the Pollution Control Department’s anti-air pollution centre posted on its website that many parts of the country still dealt with high levels of PM2.5.
PM2.5 readings of more than 10 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3) of air are believed to affect health, though the official safe threshold in Thailand is 37.6μg/m3.
The most affected provinces are Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Chiang Rai, Phitsanulok, Tak, Utthai Thani, Suphanburi, Samut Songkhram, Rayong and Nong Khai.
Also on Sunday, deputy government spokesperson Kenikar Unjit said more sugarcane farmers stopped setting fire to their farming waste after the Cabinet resolved to grant them compensation.
Kenikar said sugarcane farmers will receive a subsidy of 120 baht for every tonne of sugarcane they harvest if they do not burn the residue later.