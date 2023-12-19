Park defends high fees for Tham Luang cave rescue tour

Chutidet Kamonchanut, director of DNP Conservation Area 15, responded on Monday that the fee was reasonable, adding that it only applied to visitors of chambers 2 and 3. There is no charge to visit chamber 1, at a depth of around 200 metres.

Chutidet also gave a breakdown of the 950-baht fee, saying 500 baht funded five guides, 300 baht was for cave maintenance and officials’ equipment and life insurance, and 150 baht would go to a support fund for park officials injured on duty.

No breakdown was given for the 1,500-baht fee that foreigners must pay.

Paid trips limited to 10 visitors will begin next week twice daily (mornings and afternoons) on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

A guide and forestry official will accompany visitors on a three-hour exploration of the 700-metre route to chamber 3. Visitors will encounter stalactites, narrow passages and other obstacles that made the rescue difficult in 2018. Chamber 3 housed the headquarters for the operation, though the Wild Boars were rescued from chamber 9, deeper in the cave.

Tourists must register at least 15 days in advance for the trips, which are dependent on weather conditions.