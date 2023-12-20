Rapid response plan to cut PM2.5 in the works
Some 11 urgent measures were unveiled by The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on Tuesday to address the PM2.5 smog problem, with a focus on quickly adjusting actions to ensure effective results.
The measures will aim to rapidly tackle forest fires and smog to minimise environmental impacts and safeguard public health, Jatuporn Buruspat, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, told a press conference.
The measures, to be implemented in 2024, include forest fire management, control of agriculture-related fires, and urban smog management, along with investment and support initiatives.
The measures are:
* Control of At-Risk Areas: Development of a fuel management plan in 11 protected forests and 10 national forests, while organising and overseeing activities in these areas.
*Burning Conditions in Agricultural Areas: Establish conditions for burning permits and manage burning activities in agricultural areas through community participation.
*Agricultural Product Certification: Introduce a non-burning agricultural product certification system (GAP PM2.5 Free) for crops including sugarcane, rice, and corn used in animal feed.
*Agricultural Machinery Support: Procure and support agricultural machinery for effective agricultural waste management, alleviating the financial burden on agriculture. Implement measures to reject burnt sugarcane at factories.
*Management of Agricultural Waste: Process agricultural waste for income generation and establish centres for purchasing agricultural waste materials.
*Cross-Border Smog Solutions: Review and potentially tighten burning regulations for forest and agricultural areas related to the import and export of goods, to address cross-border smog issues.
*Private Sector Incentives: Consider offering benefits or incentives to the private sector supporting solutions to the PM2.5 particulate problem.
*Fuel Standards: Produce and distribute fuel adhering to Euro 5 standards.
*Vehicle Emissions Control: Reduce particulate emissions from trucks, cars, and motorcycles by enhancing scrutiny during annual car inspections and detecting black smoke. Enforce strict traffic discipline, restore road surfaces around electric train construction zones, decrease the number of cars on the road (particularly in urban areas), establish park-and-go points, and encourage the use of electric cars.
*Industrial Particulate Reductions: Implement measures to minimise particulate emissions from industrial factories and construction sites.
*State of Emergency Criteria: Establish criteria for declaring a state of emergency with an emphasis on adapting communication strategies from policy to on-the-ground implementation. This is crucial for providing effective assistance to individuals affected by disasters, fostering collaboration, and promptly addressing issues for the benefit of the affected population.