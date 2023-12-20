Rapid response plan to cut PM2.5 in the works

The measures will aim to rapidly tackle forest fires and smog to minimise environmental impacts and safeguard public health, Jatuporn Buruspat, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, told a press conference.

The measures, to be implemented in 2024, include forest fire management, control of agriculture-related fires, and urban smog management, along with investment and support initiatives.

The measures are:

* Control of At-Risk Areas: Development of a fuel management plan in 11 protected forests and 10 national forests, while organising and overseeing activities in these areas.

*Burning Conditions in Agricultural Areas: Establish conditions for burning permits and manage burning activities in agricultural areas through community participation.