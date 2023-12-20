Meet JN.1: An emerging Covid-19 variant of concern in 2024

Global worries

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed concerns that declining global genetic decoding of the 2019 coronavirus genome opens the door to inaccurate identification of emerging strains like JN.1 and XDD.

WHO’s ongoing evaluation seeks to guide global prevention and treatment planning. Here is an assessment of public health risks:

• Low severity: Currently, there is a low chance of a JN.1 infection becoming severe compared to other Omicron strains

• Global spread: While JN.1 has outpaced other strains in spreading, reaching the levels of the initial Covid-19 or Omicron outbreaks is deemed unlikely

• Hospitalisation trends: Despite an increasing number of JN.1 infections, the number of seriously ill and hospitalised patients shows no significant rise

• Symptom severity: No evidence indicates that JN.1 causes more severe symptoms

However, the rapid spread of JN.1 compared to other Omicron strains raises the question of whether it could drive a global surge in infections.

Both animal and human testing have found that the latest vaccine, the “XBB1.5 Monovalent”, is effective in preventing JN.1 infection. Laboratory tests with ATK, PCR and antiviral drugs also demonstrate effectiveness in managing JN.1 infections.

Genetic makeup

Derived from BA.2.86, JN.1’s unique “L455S” mutation reduces cell surface binding, which enhances its ability to evade immunity. This ability to evade immunity has made it the dominant strain in France, prompting warnings from health authorities.

So far, WHO, the US Department of Disease Control as well as the governments of the UK, India and Singapore are urging vulnerable people to get vaccinated.

The Indian government, meanwhile, is encouraging the public to wear face masks as well as observe other preventive measures like always consuming hot food, avoiding sharing spoons and maintaining social distancing.