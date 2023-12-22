Grand countdown events planned across Thailand to welcome 2024

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is working with businesses and authorities in those provinces to organise the “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024”, aimed at promoting the country – and particularly Bangkok – as a “global countdown destination”, according to Apichai Chatchalermkit, the TAT’s deputy governor for tourism products and business.

He said the TAT would host two major countdown events in Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima – “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024 Vijit Arun” and “Korat Winter Festival & Countdown 2024”, respectively.

The “Vijit Arun” event is part of the TAT’s Vijit Chao Phraya 2023 light-and-sound shows along the river being held this month.

In Bangkok, the TAT-hosted event will be held on December 31 and January 1 at Nagaraphirom Park, which is located across the Chao Phraya River from the picturesque Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn).

The highlight will be firework displays lasting more than seven minutes over the river, with Wat Arun’s well-lit main pagoda in the background. There will also be cultural and musical performances.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, the event – also marking the city’s 555th birthday – will be held at the Provincial Hall’s front yard from December 22 to January 2.

Pyrotechnic shows will be the highlight of the countdown event, which also features a local market fair, an amusement park, a floral garden, and lighting decorations.