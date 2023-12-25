Escaped ‘Robinhood Paeng’ gets life sentence for attempted murder

The court found Chavalit “Boss Paeng” Thongduang of Phatthalung’s Na Node district guilty of allegedly collaborating with eight others in the murder attempt. The incident took place on September 9, 2019, at a pub in the province’s Muang district.

The verdict comes after the court convicted four of the nine defendants and sentenced them to life in prison for their role in the murder attempt.

The verdict reading was postponed from November 20, after Chavalit escaped from detention in another case.