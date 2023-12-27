Flooding in 5 southern provinces affects 10 hospitals

Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew said on December 26 that reports from the emergency public health department indicate a situation involving natural disasters, floods, and landslides in the southern area during December 22-26. The situation remains a concern in all 5 provinces, affecting a total of 18,402 households.

Initial reports include one fatality due to drowning in Yala, one injury, and 12 affected healthcare facilities: 2 hospitals, 1 district public health office, and 9 sub-district health promotion hospitals spread across Narathiwat and Yala provinces, with 6 in each. Out of these, 10 facilities remain closed. Central services have extended medical aid to 8 affected cases, totalling 4,200 kits. The Public Health Ministry has urged constant monitoring for potential overflow and flooding on December 28-29.

The ministry has established emergency medical and public health operation centres in Yala and Narathiwat. “We are fully prepared to provide assistance and care to the affected people, particularly chronic patients and bedridden individuals, ensuring continuous medical attention. We are also vigilant about diseases and health hazards associated with flooding,” Dr Chonnan said.

The minister further stated that preemptive measures involve instructing provincial health officers and facility managers to prepare medication and medical supplies, set up medical response teams, and devise comprehensive contingency plans both before and during such calamities.