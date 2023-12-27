Drive safely! Free vehicle check-ups offered ahead of NY festival
To mark the upcoming New Year festival, motorists are being offered vehicle check-ups without charge at more than 2,000 service points across Thailand until the end of the month.
The collaboration between the Department of Land Transport and service points nationwide aims to ensure the safety of motorists travelling across provinces during the festival.
A total of 20 vehicle check-up categories are being provided free of any charge including brake system, tyres, wipers, engine oil, brake and clutch fluid, belt, battery and lights.
Government and private partners providing free vehicle check-ups are given below:
• Thai Motorcycle Enterprise Association
• Thai-European Business Association
• Thai Private Vehicle Inspection Association
• Thai Automotive Industry Association
• Thailand Automotive Institute
• Toyota Motor Thailand
• Honda Automobile (Thailand)
• Nissan Motor (Thailand)
• Tri Petch Isuzu Sales
• Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand)
• Hyundai Mobility Thailand
• TC Subaru (Thailand)
• Mazda Sales (Thailand)
• MG Sales (Thailand)
• Thai Honda
• Thai Yamaha Motor
• Kawasaki Motors Enterprise (Thailand)
• Suzuki Motosales Corporation (Thailand)
• Suzuki Motor (Thailand)
• Road Accident Victims Protection
• Viriyah Insurance
• Bangchak Corporation
• Shell Thailand
• B-Quik
• Forceway (Thailand) or AutoQuiks
• Carworld Club
Checking your vehicle is important as any malfunction could result in a road accident.
As many as 2,440 road accidents took place in Thailand during the seven dangerous days from December 29 last year to January 4 this year, resulting in 2,437 injuries and 317 deaths.
Drunk driving, speeding, and not using seat belts or helmets are the main causes of injuries and death.
Before travelling, motorists are advised to get seven to eight hours of sleep, follow the traffic laws and be careful while driving on unfamiliar routes.
They should also stop and rest at safe zones if they feel fatigue coming on.