Drive safely! Free vehicle check-ups offered ahead of NY festival

Checking your vehicle is important as any malfunction could result in a road accident.

As many as 2,440 road accidents took place in Thailand during the seven dangerous days from December 29 last year to January 4 this year, resulting in 2,437 injuries and 317 deaths.

Drunk driving, speeding, and not using seat belts or helmets are the main causes of injuries and death.

Before travelling, motorists are advised to get seven to eight hours of sleep, follow the traffic laws and be careful while driving on unfamiliar routes.

They should also stop and rest at safe zones if they feel fatigue coming on.