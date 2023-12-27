Motorway to Kanchanaburi toll-free until Jan 3 to ease holiday traffic

The stretch will be toll-free for eight days during the New Year break.

Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote presided over a ceremony at the Highways Department to launch the free use of a section of Motorway No 81.

The toll-free section spans from the west Nakhon Pathom gate to the Kanchanaburi gate.

With this stretch open, motorists can reach Kanchanaburi from Nakhon Pathom in half an hour, compared to the hour and 10 minutes they normally spend driving on highways 4 and 323.